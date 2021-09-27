Howland looking for football game after Friday cancellation

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown East vs. Howland football game originally scheduled for Friday night has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Golden Bears program.

Friday’s game was supposed to be homecoming for the Tigers as well, so Howland is actively looking for a new opponent.

Youngstown East also canceled last Friday’s game with Cardinal Mooney due to the same COVID-19 issues.

Howland is (2-4) this season and will finish the regular season against Chaney (10/8), Canfield (10/15), and Canton South (10-22).

Youngstown East has three remaining games as well with Canfield (10/8), Ursuline (10-16), and Chaney (10/22).