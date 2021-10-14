Howland edges Boardman to claim seventh-straight AAC title

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Back in September, Boardman handed Howland its first loss of the season and snapped the Tiger’s 42-game unbeaten streak. Thursday night, the Tigers got their revenge and downed the Spartans 2-1 to claim their seventh-straight AAC title.

“It gets more difficult every year, for sure, because these teams are getting much better coming at us,” said Howland Head Coach Brian Stiles. “Very fortunate to win tonight. I don’t know if we played our best game, but we did enough to win.”

Boardman’s Cole Congson opened up the scoring in the first half. The captain tallied his 30th goal of the season to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead.

Dylan DiPiero put the Tigers on the board less than a minute into the second half to tie the game.

With 22 minutes left in the game, senior Kylan Mowatt-Larssen scored the game-winner off a Pasquale Carannante free kick.

“Since we lost to them first game, I mean, we wanted our revenge,” Mowatt-Larssen added. “We’ve been planning for their high line for two weeks now. To get the victory, it really means everything to me.”

Howland improves to 16-2 on the season.