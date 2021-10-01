Hovis and Grove City end Sharon’s 3-game win streak

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Curtis Hovis led Grove City with 215 yards as the Eagles registered a 32-13 win at Sharon. Grove City improves to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the region.

Hovis and Anthony Nemec each scored two touchdowns apiece on the ground.

Grove City’s defense came away with five takeaways. The Eagles will be matched against Titusville next week.

Sharon — without Labrae Norris and Ja’on Phillips — only converted 12 first downs compared to 26 by Grove City. Mikey Rodriques threw for 131 yards while C’Angelo Harrison caught seven of his passes. Next week, the Tigers will face Conneaut.

Stats courtesy of Ryan Briggs.

