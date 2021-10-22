Holden throws 4 TDs; Farrell registers 78 points in their win

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Trian Holden threw for four touchdowns as Farrell improves to 6-0 after their 78-8 win over Kennedy Catholic.

Holden completed two touchdowns to Kylon Wilson and another two to Omar Stewart, Jr.

Anthony Stallworth ran for over 100 yards and scored twice in a pair of touchdown runs in the opening half (15, 44).

The Golden Eagles fall to 1-7.

Simeir Wade ran in a 9-yard score with under a minute remaining.

On October 1, Kennedy Catholic registered their 18-15 win over Lakeview.

