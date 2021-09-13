Hightlights: Two first half goals lead Fitch girls past Boardman

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown-Fitch girls soccer team netted two goals in the first half to pace themselves to a win over Boardman 2-1 Monday night.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

Fitch scored early in the first half when Bailey Baker played a thru ball ahead to Miranda Ashley who slotted it home in the left corner to make it 1-0.

The Falcons would double their lead off a corner late in the first half that Moria George hammered into the back of the net making it 2-0.

Fitch goalie Jordan Corll made 12 saves in the win.

Austintown improves to 3-3 while Boardman drops to 3-4.