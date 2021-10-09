Highlights: Youngstown State upsets #15 Missouri State behind huge rushing attack

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday by upsetting #15 Missouri State 41-33 at Stambaugh Stadium.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game and reaction from the Penguins.

YSU racked up 377 yards on the ground in the win.

Quarterback Demetric Crenshaw rushed 22 times for 202 yards and a touchdown. He also threw for two TDs on the day.

Running back Jaleel McLaughlin had 19 carries for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

The Penguins’ defense forced four turnovers on the day.

YSU improves to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the MVFC.

The Penguins have the week off before heading to Indiana State Oct. 23.