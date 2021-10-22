Highlights: Youngstown East vs. Chaney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney defeated Youngstown East 40-8 Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Watch the video above to see the extended highlights.
Youngstown East finishes the season with a record of 1-7, 0-2. Chaney is 4-5, 2-0.
