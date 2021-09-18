Highlights: Wilmington grabs early lead and doesn’t look back against Greenville

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Wilmington went on the road Saturday night and topped Greenville 42-15 for their third win of the season.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

The Greyhounds opened the scoring in the first quarter, when Gage DiCaprio took a 4th down run 45-yards for the touchdown to give Wilmington the lead.

Following a Trojans interception, Luke Edwards would find the end zone to push the Greyhounds lead to two scores.

With the win, Wilmington improves to 3-1 while Greenville falls to 1-4.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley. Just visit the WKBN Big 22 page.