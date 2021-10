COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve defeated Brookfield 3-2 (25-17, 25-17, 17-25, 28-30, 15-8) in the District IV semifinal to advance to Saturday’s championship game.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game.

Alyvia Hughes led the Blue devils with 18 kills, 17 digs and 10 aces. Lisa Eichert recorded 16 kills and 12 digs. Gianna Paris finished with 12 digs, 28 assists and five aces in the win.

Western Reserve advances to the district final on Saturday to face Mineral Ridge.