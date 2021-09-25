Highlights: Western Illinois scores 31 unanswered points to stun Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State led 35-7 in the second quarter but allowed Western Illinois to score 31 unanswered points to top the Penguins 38-35 Saturday night.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

The Penguins offense started on fire in the first half, scoring on their first four drives of the half and five of their six drives in the first 30 minutes.

Running back Jaleel McLaughlin had three rushing touchdowns in the half while quarterback Demetric Crenshaw added two of his own on the ground.

However, the Penguins would allow the Leathernecks to score 28 unanswered points to level the game at 35-35.

Then with five seconds left, Western Illinois’ Mason Laramie hit the game-winning, 20-yard field goal to top the Penguins.

YSU falls to 1-2 and 0-1 in MVFC play.

Next week, YSU will travel to Northern Iowa on Saturday.