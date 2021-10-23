Highlights: West Branch completes unbeaten regular season in overtime thriller over rival Salem

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch completed a perfect 10-0 regular season Saturday night as they topped bitter rival Salem 43-42 in overtime.

In overtime, Jackson Johnson scored for Salem to put the Quakers up 42-35.

But on the Warriors’ possession, Dru DeShields found Kenny Marra for a touchdown pass that brought West Branch within 1.

Head Coach Ken Harris decided to go for the two-point conversion and quarterback DeShields got the call, running in the conversion for the win.

It is West Branch’s 15th-straight regular season win.

They will likely be the top-seed in the postseason in Region 13.

