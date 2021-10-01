Highlights: Wellsville vs. Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville held off a late rally from Lisbon Friday night to secure a 28-21 victory.
The Tigers led 20-7 through three quarters.
Watch the video above for the extended highlights.
Wellsville (3-2) will host United in week eight. Lisbon (1-5) will visit Leetonia.
Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.
Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN High School Football Standings page.
Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.