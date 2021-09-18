Highlights: Valley natives help #6 Slippery Rock overpower Lock Haven

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) — The #6 ranked Slippery Rock football team scored early and often against Lock Haven on Saturday, getting the win 57-7.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

Ursuline grad Jeff Marx and South Range product Peyton Remish helped lead the defense to a dominating display.

Remish had three tackles on the afternoon.

Quarterback Andrew Koester threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns while wideout Henry Litwin had four catches for 130 yards and a score in the win.

Slippery Rock improves to 3-0 on the season.