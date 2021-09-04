Highlights: Valley Christian’s explosive offense too much for McDonald

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian exploded for over 50 points as the Eagles topped McDonald 53-34 on Saturday night.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

The win moves Valley to 2-1 while McDonald falls to 0-3.

It is the first 0-3 start for the Blue Devils since 2003.

Next week, McDonald will travel to Mineral Ridge while the Eagles head to United.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.