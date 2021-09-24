Highlights: Valley Christian vs. Leetonia

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian got the upper hand in an Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference battle with Leetonia on Friday night, winning 34-14.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

Next week, Valley Christian (4-1) hosts Columbiana. Leetonia (1-1) travels to Southern.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN High School Football Standings page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.