Highlights: Valley Christian blanks Wellsville in defensive EOAC battle

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian bounced back after a loss last week with a Week 9 win over EOAC conference foe Wellsville 19-0 at Campbell Memorial Stadium.

The game remained scoreless until the third quarter when Cameron Davenport scored the first points of the game on a five-yard touchdown run.

With the win, Valley improves to 6-2 and will travel to East Palestine next week.

The loss drops Wellsville to 3-4 and get set to host Leetonia next Friday.