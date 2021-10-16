Highlights: Ursuline’s Shannon makes history with new school record in win over East

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline senior quarterback Brady Shannon became the Irish’s new all-time leading passer Saturday in the Ursuline 48-6 win over Youngstown East.

Watch the video above to see the record and hear from Shannon.

He breaks the former record set by former Irish and Penn State standout Darryl Clark.

Clark set the record in 2004 with 4,690 yards passing.

Coming into the game, Shannon was just 49 yards shy of passing Clark’s mark.

Ursuline improves to 5-3 while East falls to 1-6.