Highlights: Ursuline wins home opener in 120-point shootout

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline’s high-powered offense wasted little time showing off their weapons in the season opener against Bishop Hartley Thursday night.

The Irish scored four times in the first quarter, and outlasted the Hawks, 62-58.

Senior quarterback Brady Shannon threw two touchdowns in the opening quarter to Marc Manning and Jakylan Irving. Senior tailback DeMarcus McElroy also scored twice in the quarter, on a punt return and a three-yard touchdown run.

The two teams combined 120 points Friday night.

Ursuline will travel to Hermitage, Pennsylvania next Friday night. The Irish have a Week Two meeting with the Hickory Hornets, the reigning Class 3A District 10 champions.