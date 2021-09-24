Highlights: United rolls past Columbiana for sixth win

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – In a battle of Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference foes, United topped Columbiana by a final score of 33-12 in week six of the high school football regular season

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

Next week, United (4-1) will host East Palestine. Columbiana (1-5) heads to Valley Christian.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN High School Football Standings page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.