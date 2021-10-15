Highlights: United downs Lisbon, remains undefeated in conference play

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Behind the rushing of quarterback Grant Knight fullback Lincoln Urmson, the United Eagles walloped the Lisbon Blue Devils 35-6 to remain unbeaten in EOAC play. The Eagles are now 7-1 overall, 5-0 in the league.

Watch the video above to see the extended highlights.

Grant Knight lead the Golden Eagles in rushing with 119 yards and one score. Lincoln Urmson finished with two touchdowns and 61 rushing yards in the win.

The victory sets up a league title game next Friday when the Eagles host the Southern Indians who are 6-0 in the EOAC. The Indians defeated East Palestine Friday night 63-14.



“It’s a big game for all of us. Last year we lost 34-21, and the year before that was 65-0, and when I was a freshman we won 35-18 at our field,” Eagles senior Payton Brereton said.



The Eagles wasted no time in taking charge of the game when they used just 6-plays to score on a 10-yard pass from Knight to Nick Hardgrove. That touchdown made it 7-0 at the 8:49 mark of the first quarter.



But on the ensuing kickoff, the Eagles essentially put the Devils behind the eight-ball. The Eagles executed an onside kick, taking over the ball at the Devils 45. The Eagles capitalized on the great field position by scoring on a 1-yard plunge by Caden Marshall with 3:34 left in the first quarter.



“We talked all week, that Luke Courtney our kicker does a great job on on-side kicks. Everyone is worried about him kicking it deep so we did that to surprise them and we executed it perfectly,” Eagles’ coach DJ Ogilvie commented on the onside kick.



“With the offense that they have where they like to run right at you, we wanted to keep them off the field,” Blue Devils’ coach Matt Altomare said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t get back on the field and mount something. It was a great call. It was a swing in momentum, definitely.”



The Eagles added two touchdowns in the second quarter to take a commanding 28-0 lead into the locker rooms at halftime. The first was a 2-yard run by Urmson at 6:34, and the second was a 38-yard run down the left sideline with just 1:39 remaining in the half.



The Eagles rode that momentum into the start of the second half as they quickly scored on a 3-yard run by Urmson at the 10:03 mark of the stanza. That gave the Eagles a 35-0 advantage and began a running clock in the contest.



Despite the running clock, the Devils were able to put together a scoring drive late in the game as quarterback Trevor Seifke found Giovanni Estrada for a 4-yard touchdown pass with 1:46 remaining in the game.

In the game, the Eagles would rack up 319 total yards, 304 on the ground. Defensively the Eagles held the Blue Devils to only a net 69 yards. 66 of those yards coming through the air.



“Wow, I didn’t realize that. That is awesome,” A surprised Oglivie remarked on the yardage. “We are physical and we play good defense. Coach (Jordan) Phillips, coach (Mike) Ward, and coach (Jordan) Wrask do a great job with our defense.”



“The guys up front were doing their jobs well. The guys in the secondary were keeping the coverage locked down and wouldn’t let anybody by them. Lisbon threw two or three deep, but we blocked them. That is all we could ask for,” Brereton added.



“We take positives out of this game and how the whole season has progressed,” Altomare said of the Devils’ team. “Every game we go into, there are more kids on the other sideline than ours. We are under numbered, undersized, and under-aged with experience. So I’m very proud of them.”



The Blue Devils, who fall to 2-6 overall, 2-4 in the EOAC will close the 2021 season next Friday when they host the Columbiana Clippers.