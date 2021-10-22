Highlights: Struthers vs. Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland defeated Struthers Friday night, 40-27, in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Watch the video above for the extended highlights.
Poland’s Jack Fulton went 11-for-18, throwing for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Dom Parker lead the Bulldogs in rushing with 105 yards and two scores.
Struthers finishes the season with a record of 4-5, 2-4. Poland is 6-3, 4-2.
