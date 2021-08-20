Highlights: Strong defensive play pushes Austintown-Fitch past Chaney

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown-Fitch kicked the season off Friday with a bang, blanking Chaney 27-0.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game.

The Cowboys played most of the game without starting quarterback Jason Hewlett, who was carried off the field on a stretcher with an injury late in the first quarter.

The Falcons outgained the Cowboys 174-97 in the game.

Fitch signal caller Devin Sherwood threw for 163 yards and one score. Sherwood led the team in rushing with 70 yards.

Deshawn Vaughn, Jr. finished with three picks in the win.

For Chaney, Hewlett racked up 44 yards on five carries before leaving the game.

The Falcons move to 1-0 while Chaney falls to 0-1.

Chaney will host Boardman in week two. Austintown Fitch will visit Canton McKinley.