Highlights: State-ranked Canfield survives scare from West Branch in sectional final

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – After an over an hour weather delay, the Canfield girls’ soccer team survived a scare from West Branch to win the Division II Sectional Final 2-2 in a shootout.

Canfield won the shootout 5-4.

Ava Paris opened the scoring for the Cardinals midway through the first half with a goal in the box to make it 1-0.

Just before the half, Alli Malinky made it 2-0 on a direct free kick, which she slotted in the top corner.

Canfield improves to 15-1-1 on the season.

The Cardinals now advance to the district semifinals and will face West Geauga on October 25.