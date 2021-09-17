Highlights: Springfield’s offense explodes in win over Mineral Ridge

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Tigers exploded to over 50 points en route to a 55-7 win over Mineral Ridge on Friday.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

Quarterback Beau Brungard threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns and added 96 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Seandelle Gardner caught five balls for 83 yards and a touchdown in the winning effort.

For Mineral Ridge, Mason Miller had five catches for 26 yards.

Springfield improves to 4-1 on the year while Mineral Ridge falls to 2-3.