Highlights: Slippery Rock’s offense explodes in blow-out win over Clarion

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) Slippery Rock’s two quarterbacks threw for a combined 442 yards as the Rock defeated Clarion 75-0, matching the second-largest win margin in the program’s modern era.

Andrew Koester went 20-22, throwing for 328 yards and five touchdowns in the victory. Noah Grover finished 11-13 with 114 yards and two TDs.

Slippery Rock limited Clarion to just 81 total yards of offense.

Slippery Rock improves to 5-0. They are on the road next week to take on Edinboro.

