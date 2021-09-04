Highlights: Slippery Rock defense slows Sharpsville in win over Blue Devils

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharpsville offense was never able to get going Saturday night as the Blue Devils fell to Slippery Rock 35-10.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Sharpsville’s lone touchdown came from a pass by Caullin Summers to Garen Levis from 48 yards out.

The loss moves the Blue Devils to 1-1 on the season. They are set to host Greenville next Friday.

