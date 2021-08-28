Highlights: Sharon’s Ja’on Phillips has big day as Tigers topple Corry

CORRY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharon Tigers got their season off on the right foot as they topped Corry 49-0 in a weather-shortened game Saturday afternoon.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Sharon standout Ja’on Phillips accounted for three touchdowns on the day, two receiving and an interception return for a TD.

Mikey Rodriguez threw two touchdown passes including a 60-yarder to Phillips.

LaBrae Norris, Cortez Nixon and Jayden Robinson all had rushing touchdowns for the Tigers.

The win moves Sharon to 1-0 on the season.