SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Sharon rallied in the fourth and scored 14 unanswered points to defeat Hickory 14-7.

Hickory kicked things off in the first with a 70 yard touchdown run by Keenan Scullin.

In the fourth quarter, LaBrae Norris ran 6 yards into the endzone to cut Hickory’s lead to 7-6.

With 0:23 on the clock, Mikey Rodrigues scored off a 10-yard run to give Sharon the 14-7 win.

Sharon improves to 3-1, while Hickory drops to 1-3.