NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers fell to the West Virginia Black Bears 4-2 in Game 2 of the three-game series Saturday night at Eastwood Field.

Outfielder Bobby Sparling went 3-for-3 and recorded the Scrappers’ lone RBI of the night.

Christian Lucio and Andrew Miller finished with 1 RBI each for the Black Bears.

The Scrappers fall to 23-28 on the season.

The Scrappers and Black Bears face off in the series finale Sunday night at home. First pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m.