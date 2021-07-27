Highlights: Scrappers blank Crosscutters

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Scrappers blanked the Williamsport Crosscutters 4-0 Tuesday night in the series opener.

The Scrappers combined for five hits. Yo Yo Nunez went 2-2, with two singles and a sacrifice bunt. The other three hits came from Ethan Kavanaugh, Colin Gordon and Jarrod Belbin.

Scrappers pitcher John Medich tossed 4.2 innings, allowing no runs and striking out five.

The Scrappers improve to 22-25-2 on the season. They look to extend their winning streak to four games Wednesday night, as they face off against the Crosscutters again at Eastwood Field. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.