Highlights: Salem explodes in first half to topple Crestview

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem’s offense posted 35 points in the first half to pace the Quakers to a 38-13 win over Crestview Thursday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the game.

Salem opened the scoring in the first quarter when Jackson Johnson found Brock Young for a 14-yard touchdown catch to make it 7-0.

The Quakers would double their lead later in the quarter when Blaize Exline posted a 24-yard touchdown run making it 14-0.

Exline would add another in the second quarter, this time from one yard out to push the lead to 21-0.

He wouldn’t be done in the quarter. Exline caught a touchdown pass from Johnson from 28 yards out to make it 28-0.

Johnson would throw another touchdown pass just before the half to Austin Sinkovich from 38 yards out.

Crestview would outscore Salem 13-3 in the second half thanks to a pair of touchdown passes from Anthony Cusick to Roclen Bettura and Jack Yerkey.

With the win, the Quakers move to 1-0 while the Rebels fall to 0-1.

Salem will have their home opener next Friday against Beaver Local where Crestview will travel to Southern.