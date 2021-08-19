Highlights: Salem explodes in first half to topple Crestview

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem’s offense posted 35 points in the first half to pace the Quakers to a 38-13 win over Crestview Thursday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the game.

Salem opened the scoring in the first quarter when Jackson Johnson found Brock Young for a 14-yard touchdown catch to make it 7-0.

The Quakers would double their lead later in the quarter when Blaize Exline posted a 24-yard touchdown run making it 14-0.

Exline would add another in the second quarter, this time from one yard out to push the lead to 21-0.

He wouldn’t be done in the quarter. Exline caught a touchdown pass from Johnson from 28 yards out to make it 28-0.

Johnson would throw another touchdown pass just before the half to Austin Sinkovich from 38 yards out.

Crestview would outscore Salem 13-3 in the second half thanks to a pair of touchdown passes from Anthony Cusick to Roclen Bettura and Jack Yerkey.

With the win, the Quakers move to 1-0 while the Rebels fall to 0-1.

Salem will have their home opener next Friday against Beaver Local where Crestview will travel to Southern.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com