Highlights: Poland vs. Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland takes the win over Niles, 35-7, in week six of the high school football season.

In the first half, Poland had a demanding 21-0 lead.

The Bulldogs now even up their record, 3-3. The Red Dragons drop 3-2.

Next week, Poland will travel to Girard. Niles will host South Range.

