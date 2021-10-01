Highlights: Parker, Poland double up Girard for fourth win

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Dom Parker scored three rushing touchdowns Friday night in a Poland victory over Girard, 42-21.
Watch the video above for the extended highlights.
Parker had 117 yards on the ground Friday night.
Poland (4-3) will host Lakeview in week eight. Girard (4-3) will visit Hubbard.
