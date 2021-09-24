Highlights: Mogadore vs. Warren JFK

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a close game between Warren JFK and Mogadore with the Wildcats taking the win, 16-14.

The loss drops the Eagles to 3-2. Mogadore improves to 5-1.

Next week, Mogadore travels to University School. Warren JFK will also be on the road at Rootstown.

