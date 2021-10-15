Highlights: Mineral Ridge vs. Lowellville

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville defeated Mineral Ridge Friday night, 56-28.
Watch the video above for the extended highlights.
Lowellville’s Vinny Ballone went 10-for-14, throwing for 137 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also lead the Rockets in rushing with 185 yards and 2 scores.
Mineral Ridge (3-6, 1-5) will finish the season at home against Waterloo. Lowellville (8-2, 5-2) will host Western Reserve.
