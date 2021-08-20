Highlights: Mineral Ridge falls to Pymatuning Valley despite fast start

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge got off to a hot start Friday night but couldn’t keep up the momentum and fell 22-7 to Pymatuning Valley.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game.

In the first quarter, quarterback Mark Bunch connected with Mason Miller, who took it 30 yards for the Rams’ lone score of the game.

Bunch threw for 114 yards, one score and one interception.

Pymatuning Valley’s Robert Verba threw for one TD and rushed for 151 yards and two scores.

Mineral Ridge will visit Lisbon in week two.