COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge downed Newton Falls 3-2 (27-25, 22-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-12) Wednesday night in the District IV semifinals.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game.

Oliva Valot paced Newton Falls with 36 assists and 19 digs while Cadence Stewart finished with 15 kills and 16 digs in the loss.

Mineral Ridge advances to face Western Reserve on Saturday in the district final.