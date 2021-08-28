Highlights: Mercer rolls in season opener against Kennedy Catholic

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer football team grabbed a win in their season opener against Kennedy Catholic 45-16 on Saturday afternoon.

The Mustangs jumped on the Golden Eagles in the first quarter when Ethan Wiley connected with Logan Turton for a 15-yard touchdown reception making it 8-0.

Turton would add two more touchdowns on the day, one rushing and another receiving score.

Ravion Wilbon-Venable had two touchdown passes for Kennedy Catholic in the loss.

Mercer improves to 1-0 on the year while KC drops to 0-1.