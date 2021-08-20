Highlights: Lowellville’s offense paces Rockets to big win over Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville’s offense racked up 50 points Friday night as the Rockets got the win over Columbiana 50-27.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The Clippers’ defense started out strong as Anthony Kocanjar picked off Vinney Ballone and took it back for the touchdown to make it 7-0.

But Ballone would bounce back, finding Matt Lucido for a touchdown pass.

He would add another later in the first quarter, this time Brady Bunofsky, to push the Rockets in front 12-7.

Lowellville will host Campbell in week two. Columbiana will travel to McDonald.

