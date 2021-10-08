Highlights: Liberty vs. Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty bested fellow Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Gray Tier member Newton Falls Friday night by a score of 53-19.

D.C. Ferrell had three touchdown passes in the first half for the Leopards in the win.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

Liberty (5-3) will host LaBrae in week nine. Newton Falls (2-6) will visit Campbell Memorial.