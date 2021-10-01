Highlights: Leetonia vs. Southern

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Local takes the win over Leetonia in week 7, 49-14.
The win improves the Indian’s record to 5-2 for the season. Leetonia drops to 1-2.
Leetonia will host Lisbon in week eight. Southern will visit Valley Christian.
