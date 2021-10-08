Highlights Lakeview vs. Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland shut out fellow Northeast Ohio Eight conference foe Lakeview Friday night, 40-0.
Watch the video above to see the extended highlights.
Lakeview (0-8) will host South Range in week nine. Poland (5-3) will visit Jefferson.
