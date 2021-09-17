Highlights: Lakeview vs. Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard secured their fourth win of the season, beating the Bulldogs 31-14. Lakeview was looking for their first win of the season but were unsuccessful.
The game was scoreless until the second quarter.
The win brings the Indians’ record to 4-1.
Lakeview will host Struthers next week. Girard will visit South Range.
