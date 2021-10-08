Highlights: Lakeview, PA vs. Mercer

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer Mustangs defeated the Lakeview Sailors in District X, Region 1 play Friday night 20-6.
Logan Turton had two touchdowns (one receiving, one rushing) for the Mustangs in the victory.
Watch the video above for the extended highlights.
Lakeview (1-5) will host Reynolds next week. Mercer (3-3) will play host to Sharpsville.
