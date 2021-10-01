Highlights: LaBrae vs. Crestview

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae gets the win over Crestview in week seven, 34-13.

Both teams are having successful seasons.

Crestview had won two of their last three games, while LaBrae has won two straight and the Vikings only loss is to state ranked and unbeaten Garfield in Week 4.

LaBrae will travel to Brookfield in week eight. Crestview will visit Garfield.