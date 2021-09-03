Highlights: Klimak shines in Streetsboro’s win; Struthers falls to 2-1

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Streetsboro continues their regular season win streak as the Rockets top Struthers, 56-14. Streetsboro has now won 18 consecutive regular season games dating back to 2018.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The Rockets were led by their quarterback Maysun Klimak who combined to throw for two scores and run for another three touchdowns. Klimak completed seven of eight passes for 121 yards. He also led the team in rushing with 178 yards on 14 carries.

The Wildcats’ Dylan Greenwood threw for 137 yards on 10 completions. His favorite targets were Josh Marshall (four catches, 69 yards) and Chaz Ekoniak (three catches, 41 yards).

Streetsboro outgained Struthers, 485 to 263.

Struthers will welcome South Range next week while Streetsboro is set to open their home slate against the Colts of Cloverleaf.

