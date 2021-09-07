Highlights: Hutton puts Salem past state ranked South Range to remain unbeaten

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem girls soccer team upset state ranked South Range Tuesday night at Sebo Stadium 3-1.

Coming into the game, the Raiders were ranked eighth in the latest Division III coaches’ poll.

Rylee Hutton opened the scoring in the first half with a right-footer curler into the bottom corner to make it 1-0.

Just before the half, Hutton would double the Quakers’ lead with her second of the night to make it 2-0.

Gabby Lamparty scored the lone goal for South Range on the night.

Salem improves to 5-0 while the Raiders fall to 3-2.