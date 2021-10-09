Highlights: Huge first half leads Southern Local past Valley Christian in EOAC battle

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Local football team went on the road and got a big EOAC win Saturday night, topping Valley Christian 46-22 at Campbell Memorial Stadium.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Up 8-0 in the first quarter, Wyatt Morris plowed into the end zone from 2 yards out to make it 16-0.

In the second quarter, Southern played takeaway when Colton Soukup returned a fumble for a touchdown to make it 24-0.

Southern improves to 6-2 while Valley Christian drops to 5-2. The Indians do not have a conference loss yet this season.