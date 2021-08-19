Highlights: Howland outlasts Niles in defensive battle

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland got the better of Niles in a defensive game to open the season 6-0 at Bo Rein Stadium.

The Tigers outgained the Red Dragons 275-78 in the game.

All the points in the game came from the foot of Ashleigh Macias who converted on-field goals from 22 and 25 yards out in the first half.

For Howland, Matthew Woomer racked up 204 yards on 33 carries in the win.

The Tigers move to 1-0 while Niles falls to 0-1.

Howland will host Ravenna next week while Niles will head to Alliance.

