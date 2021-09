WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Division II state champion Howland defeated Division III state runner-up Cardinal Mooney 5-0 Thursday night.

Pasquale Carannante, Dylan DiPiero, Jet Hua, Vasili Gentis and Nicholas Durig each found the back of the net for the Tigers.

Howland improves to a perfect 6-0, while Mooney falls to 1-3-2.